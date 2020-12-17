City of Myrtle Beach selects next city manager

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach voted unanimously Thursday to select its next city manager and enter into contract negotiations.

The city selected Jonathan Simons Jr. The appointment will be made Jan. 7.

Simons was assistant city manager in Myrtle Beach from 2015 to 2019 and has been deputy city manager since then. He was also previously a city manager in Easley from 2006 to 2015.

Read his full resume and answers to a questionnaire below:

John Pederson announced his retirement earlier this year.