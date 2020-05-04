City of Myrtle Beach shortens ‘soft opening’ period, amends emergency order for outdoor dining

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach made two amendments to emergency orders Monday, one shortening the “soft opening” period for short-term rentals, and the other for outdoor dining.

The “soft opening” period has been shortened by one day, and new reservations will be accepted beginning May 14, instead of May 15, according to city Public Information Director, Mark Kruea.

In addition to shortening the “soft opening” period, the city also amended an emergency order to allow restaurants to use up to 25% of their parking for outdoor dining.

Mayor Bethune did express concern Thursday over the openings saying she didn’t think it was the right choice, but they legally couldn’t keep hotels closed longer.

She said she worries about the inadequate number of tests available here, the food supply chain, having no control over occupancy rates and the potential for people to travel here from hot spots despite Governor Henry McMasters orders.

“Our emergency order expires tomorrow [Friday], and if we do not pass this resolution, out hotels will be allowed to open with no restrictions in place and no safety guidelines and that is not good for our community, not good for our residents, its not good for hotel staff, or for the visitors who come here,” Bethune said.