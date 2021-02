MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach will extend its mask ordinance and emergency declaration due to COVID-19.

Mayor Brenda Bethune will extend the ordinance through March 31, according to the city.

Anyone failing to comply can be fined up to $100.

“The City of Myrtle Beach thanks our residents, visitors, and businesses for following the mask requirement,” the city said.

The ordinance can be extended or rescinded as needed.