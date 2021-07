MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The American Red Cross will conduct the drive at the John T. Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center, 2115 Sports Center Way.

Potential donors can schedule an appointment with the sponsor code “CITYMB.” All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.