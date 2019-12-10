City of Myrtle Beach votes on Phase II of Downtown Master Plan

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The city of Myrtle Beach is one step closer to revitalizing its downtown area after approving first reading of Phase II of the Downtown Master Plan on Tuesday.

Phase II of the Master Plan takes a closer look at some of the items addressed in Phase I, including continued infrastructure, renovation plans for buildings on 9th Ave. South, and creating incentives for prospective businesses and developers who join the Arts and Innovations district.

Lauren Clever, director of the Downtown Development Office with the city of Myrtle Beach says one of the most important points of Phase II involves developing a marketing and branding strategy for the downtown area.

“It’s really kind of what is the meaning of the area, and just little things that let you know you’re in the arts and innovations district because of something specific, whether it’s a light pole or a sign or a piece of art, and it’s not just city staff looking at that, we really want to look at outside sources helping us build those efforts and experts on how to do that right,” Clever said.

City council will vote on second reading of Phase II of the Master Plan at a future meeting next year.