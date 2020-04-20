City of North Myrtle Beach approves COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of North Myrtle Beach approved a resolution to appoint a COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force at a meeting Monday evening.

The goal is to create a marketing strategy that will help them decide how to open the community back up and aid in a “speedy economic recovery” once that time comes. The task force will be made up of 12 citizens in North Myrtle Beach’s business community and will work closely with the North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce. Members of the task force have not yet been chosen.

News13 Reporter Lauren Crawford is working on this story and will provide additional details on News13 at 11 and right here on wbtw.com.