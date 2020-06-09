NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of North Myrtle Beach announced Tuesday that the 4th of July fireworks have been cancelled.
The fireworks were scheduled to take place at the Cherry Grove Pier.
The city said the show was cancelled after payment for the show was due early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and they were unsure when the emergency would be over and how it would affect the city’s revenue.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- DHEC announces 434 new cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths
- IBM quits facial recognition, joins call for police reforms
- Man arrested after armed robbery at Myrtle Beach hotel
- NASCAR to re-introduce fans at select cup series races in June
- City of North Myrtle Beach cancels 4th of July fireworks show