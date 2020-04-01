City of North Myrtle Beach won’t shut off water, details business license renewals, tax payments

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of North Myrtle Beach will not cut off water service to those unable to pay their bills due to COVID-19.

While water service will not be cut off, the city is reminding residents that they are still responsible for what they use. Anyone unable to pay their bill is asked to notify the city as soon as possible at 843-280-5550 and press Option #2.

In addition to not cutting off water, the city also announced that businesses may wait to renew its business license until the date it reopens if a business will not open before the expiration date of April 30. Penalties for late renewals will be waived, but the license must be renewed before operation can continue.

Businesses are also asked to file their Accommodations and Hospitality taxes on time, but the city will work with businesses unable to remit payment to set up a payment plan without penalties. Businesses needing assistance are asked to call 843-280-5651.

“These approaches will help our residents and property owners and the members of our business community manage their way through the COVID-19 emergency,” said North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley. “This approach also helps to ensure City services continue uninterrupted.”

LATEST HEADLINES: