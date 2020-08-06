City officials: Isaias causes over estimated $2.4M in damage in North Myrtle Beach

Sea Cabin Pier in the Cherry Grove Section of North Myrtle Beach damaged by Hurricane Isaias on August 3 (WBTW)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Hurricane Isaias caused over an estimated $2.4 million in damage in North Myrtle Beach, the city said Thursday.

483 structures were damaged citywide totaling an estimated $2,431,700, according to City Spokesperson Pat Dowling.

According to Dowling, roughly 94% of the damage was done to single-family homes in the Cherry Grove section of the city.

The primary cause of damage was flooding from the storm surge, Dowling said.

Storm damage repairs require building permits, but the city will waive the permit fees. A building permit can be submitted here.