City to increase mosquito spraying after West Nile virus confirmed in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The City of Myrtle Beach will increase mosquito spraying after a case of the West Nile virus was confirmed in the city, according to Mark Kruea, a spokesperson for the city.

The city will increase its efforts as a precaution, Kruea said. Sanding water will be treated with larvicide briquettes and they will also trap mosquitos for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to inspect.

DHEC announced the West Nile virus case in the Pee Dee on Friday but didn’t say where in the region it was. DHEC classifies both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the Pee Dee.

In addition to one person, three mosquitos have also tested positive in the Pee Dee region, DHEC said. Kruea said the West Nile virus cases is in a human.

DHEC recommends the following ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites:

Eliminate standing water, including flower pots, gutters, bucks, pool covers, birdbaths, old tires, and pet bowls

Apply insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or 2-undecanone according to instructions

Wear light-colored clothing to cover skin

Keep doors and windows sealed

“Most people infected with West Nile virus have no symptoms,” State Epidemiologist Linda Bell said. “The risk of serious illness such as encephalitis, a potentially fatal inflammation of the brain, occurs in less than one percent of people infected.”

For more information about West Nile virus, visit the DHEC website.