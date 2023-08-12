GRAND STRAND, S.C. (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee hosted their inaugural Charity Golf Classic Saturday to bring the community together and raise funds for a non-profit organization right here on the Grand Strand.

Golfers filled the course and the first group teed off at 8:34 a.m.

Reggie Dyson, the co-chair of CLEAC said everyone was feeling great.

“We have many golfers that came out today.” Dyson said. “And we’re doing something good for the community and we just wish we had more people here but listen we’re going to have a good time.”

Community members came together for this golf tournament to support the Community Law Enforcement Appreciation Committee along with Sonshine Recovery Ministries.

The players grouped up and played a four-person captain’s choice format. CLEAS is an organization comprised of citizens and law enforcement leaders whose goal is to encourage support for law enforcement and to strengthen communication and mutual respect between citizens, kids, and the police.

They have partnered up with Sonshine Recovery Ministries to raise money and help bring awareness to their organization.

Tim Carter, pastor of Sonshine Recovery Ministries, said the ministry is a non-profit organization on the Grand Strand that was started after he was freed from his personal struggle with addiction.

“Just felt passionate that this is where God led me to stay,” he said. “And to help others that were suffering from drug addiction and alcoholism to become productive members of society again and put our past behind us and move forward through the grace of Jesus Christ.”

The proceeds raised will be used to provide the help needed for people suffering from drug addiction and alcoholism.

“It will go to help those that are wanting recovery,” Carter said. “That need help but has no financial means that whether they come into our faith based program or they want another program, we will pay that entry fee to help them get there.”

After the golfers enjoyed a round of golf they mingled while having lunch. Multiple prizes including gift cards were given out for first and second place along with the longest drive and closest to the pin. Community members said they had a great time and are looking forward to participating next year.

Phillip Thompson, Horry County Sheriff and player said he hopes the event will get bigger and grow.

“They put this together really quick and they’ve done just a fantastic job getting the folks out here so hopefully it’ll get bigger and better each year,” he said.

44 golfers came out to support and golf. CLEAC hopes to continue this golf tournament for years to come and have a total of 144 golfers next year.