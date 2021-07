LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — A boater was shot in the buttocks Thursday morning after accidentally firing his gun.

The gun fired when the boater sat down, according to the Coast Guard. The agency responded to the shooting at about 10:50 a.m. near Little River Inlet after a jet skier came across the boater.

The Coast Guard towed the boat to shore. The boater is expected to survive.