Coast Guard promotes boating safety at event in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – The US Coast Guard Auxiliary held a safe boating event in Murrells Inlet Thursday to teach boaters how to be safe while out on the water.

“We can’t teach them everything, but we can give them a lot of information and provide classes to teach them as much as possible to help keep them safe,” Arnie Cribb,

Flotilla Commander for Central Grand Strand said. “At the end of the day, we want everyone to go home safely.”

The Coast Guard also teaches boating classes and does vessel safety checks.

