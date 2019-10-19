Coast Guard tows fishing vessel with 4 boaters in after engine failure off coast of Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The US Coast Guard had to help four boaters when their fishing vessel’s engine failed off the coast of Georgetown.

Watchstanders got word from other boaters that the 67-foot fishing boat called the “Morgan Lea” had become disabled about 90 miles southeast of Georgetown.

The Coast Gaurd launched an aircrew to confirm the boat’s location. Then, a ship was sent out to tow the vessel into port.

It took two days, but the ship was finally towed into Morehead City State Port Berthing.

No one was hurt in the incident.

“It’s always extremely important to check the condition of equipment and engines before departing port,” Petty Officer First Class Jared Stanton, operations unit controller at Sector North Carolina said in a press release. “Through the cooperation of many different assets and a good Samaritan, we were able to bring the disabled vessel safely back into port.”