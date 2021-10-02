Coast RTA adjusts several bus routes in Myrtle Beach area effective on Sunday

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coast RTA has announced several route changes to its bus routes in the Myrtle Beach area that go into effect on Sunday. The changes include:

Route 15 North, which will now include service to Carolina Forest/International Drive (previously Route 17). Buses will now serve Grand Strand Hospital in one direction and turn toward U.S. 17 Bypass, head south and serve International Drive. Inbound service will return to 79 th Avenue back to Kings Highway.

Avenue back to Kings Highway. Route 17, which will no longer serve Carolina Forest/International Drive. The rest of the alignment will remain unchanged. From the Ivory Wilson Transit Center, riders headed to Carolina Forest will need to access Route 15N.

Route 15 South, which will operate on two separate segments. Route 15S will terminate in Market Common serving the new VA facility. Route frequency will remain at 60 minutes. Route 15 South Extension will serve the VA facility in Market Common to Tidelands Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet on a 90-minute frequency. There will be a timed transfer at the VA Facility for passengers needing to travel to destinations along Highway 707 as well as the Waccamaw Hospital.

In addition, riders on all Coast RTA buses are now required to wear facemasks. Click here for more information about the route changes.