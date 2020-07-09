Coast RTA expected to resume charging fares later in July

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coast RTA will soon start charging fares again after not accepting them for more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

General manager Brian Piascik says Coast RTA received plexiglass shields for drivers seats on buses Wednesday. The shields will protect drivers when accepting fares, which is expected to resume on July 20.

Piascik says because of the CARES Act, Coast RTA isn’t hurting financially. Fares usually make up about 10 percent of the transportation authority’s revenue normally.

Coast RTA had 35-thousand riders in June.

“I think last year, we did maybe 65,000, so we’re a little over 50% of ridership,” Piascik said. “We’re having a hell of a time getting social distancing inside the bus. We try to add another bus into service when we can.”

Mask-wearing ordinances also apply to transit systems and while Piascik says drivers can’t enforce the rule, no riders have refused to wear a mask.