Coast RTA modifies bus routes ahead of Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Coast RTA is modifying several of its bus routes for the coming week because of road closures associated with the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, the transit agency said Wednesday.

The changes, which are already in effect, will continue through 15, with normal operations scheduled to resume on June 16. Following is a list of affected routes:

Route 15N: Inbound and Outbound will utilize Oak Street to/from the Myrtle Beach Transfer Center from 21 st Ave N. NO service on Kings Hwy from Mr. Joe White through 21 st Ave North, both IB & OB.

Ave N. service on Kings Hwy from Mr. Joe White through 21 Ave North, both IB & OB. Route 15S: Inbound and Outbound will utilize Oak Street to/from the Myrtle Beach Transfer Center from 3 rd Ave S. NO service on Kings Hwy from Mr. Joe White through 3 rd Ave South, both IB & OB.

Ave S. service on Kings Hwy from Mr. Joe White through 3 Ave South, both IB & OB. Route 16: Inbound and Outbound will utilize Oak Street to/from the Myrtle Beach Transfer Center from 3 rd Ave S. NO service on Kings Hwy from 3 rd Ave S to Mr. Joe White, both IB & OB.

Ave S. service on Kings Hwy from 3 Ave S to Mr. Joe White, both IB & OB. Route 16X: Inbound will make a left onto 3rd Ave S, then a right onto Oak Street, continue to 21st Ave N and a make a right (crossing over Kings Hwy) to Ocean Blvd. Outbound will reverse from 79 th Ave N, make a right onto 21 st Ave N to Oak to 3 rd Ave S (crossing over Kings Hwy) to Ocean Blvd and make a right. NO service on Ocean Blvd from 3 rd Ave S through 21st Ave North.

Ave N, make a right onto 21 Ave N to Oak to 3 Ave S (crossing over Kings Hwy) to Ocean Blvd and make a right. service on Ocean Blvd from 3 Ave S through 21st Ave North. Route 21: Entertainment Express: Will operate on Kings Hwy from 3rd Ave South to 29th Ave North. NO service on Ocean Blvd due to traffic congestion and road closures. We will resume service once on Oak St.

You can check track buses in real time online or call Coast RTA customer service at 843-488-0865 for more information.