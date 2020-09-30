Coast RTA starts new route on Oct. 1 from Myrtle Beach through Carolina Forest to Sea Mountain Hwy

Conway, SC (WBTW) – Coast RTA will start a new bus service from downtown Myrtle Beach through Carolina Forest to North Myrtle Beach.

The new service begins on Oct. 1 and will be called Route 17. It starts at the Ivory Wilson Transfer Center in downtown Myrtle Beach and travels up Grissom Parkway to the International Drive corridor of Carolina Forest, serving Startek and the McLeod Health facility.

The route continues north on US 17 serving Tanger Outlets, Barefoot Landing, Coastal North Shopping Center and resorts and attractions in North Myrtle Beach. The route will reach Sea Mountain Highway to Ocean Boulevard, and back onto US17, via 27th Ave South, and travel back towards Myrtle Beach.

The route will run on two-hour frequencies, beginning at 7am and ending at 8:15pm.

Coast RTA strongly recommends downloading the Ridetracker App for up to the minute route and bus stop information.

officially launches new bus service on October 1st at 7am from the Ivory Wilson Transfer Center in Myrtle Beach. A ribbon cutting celebration is planned for 6:45am at 580 10th Ave N. Myrtle Beach SC 29577.