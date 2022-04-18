HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coast RTA will no longer require its passengers to wear masks beginning Tuesday, according to a spokesperson.

The decision comes after the Federal Transit Authority changed its guidance when a federal judge voided a federal mask mandate for public transportation.

The Transportation Security Administration said it would no longer enforce the mandate and many major airlines also said they’d no longer enforce it for employees or customers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s still strongly recommended to wear masks on public transportation.