Coast RTA to resume full service Monday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coast RTA has announced it will resume full service on its fixed routes following some changes made to its service back in March.

Coast RTA said it will resume normal schedules on the following routes Monday:

Route 7 – Conway/Myrtle Beach

15N – Kings Hwy/Grand Strand Medical Center

15S – Kings Hwy/MYR/Market Common

The transportation authority said in a news release Sunday it will continue its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those efforts include cleaning and disinfecting buses three to four times a day, maintaining social distancing and making changes to protect employees.

Coast RTA said riders should follow these guidelines:

If you are not feeling well – Stay at home or seek medical transportation;

We highly recommend that all riders use face coverings while onboard Coast RTA;

while onboard Coast RTA; Continue using the rear door of the bus (if available) when boarding and exiting the vehicle;

Passengers in wheelchairs and those using mobility devices will still be able to board via the ramp at the front of the bus;

Please choose a seat appropriately to achieve social distancing;

We have partitioned off seats to help with social distancing and to protect our drivers – do not sit in a seat that has been taped-off; and,

We are making every effort to disinfect surfaces within the vehicle multiple times per day but passengers should wash hands thoroughly after riding.

