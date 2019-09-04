Coast RTA to suspend services starting Wednesday afternoon

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coast RTA will suspend services starting Wednesday afternoon.
Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, fixed route and paratransit services will be suspended until further notice, according to Coast RTA’s website.
Coast RTA will provide evacuation services for Zone A until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Evacuation routes include:
- Food Lion Little River – 3379 East Highway 9, Little River
- Gator Hole Plaza – 550 N Highway 17, North Myrtle Beach
- Roses North Myrtle Beach – 3500 South Highway 17, North Myrtle Beach
- Myrtle Beach Mall (formerly Colonial Mall) – 10177 N Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach
- Horizon @ 77th Avenue North, 77th Ave North @ Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
- Caravelle/St. Clements, 7000 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
- Dunes Resort, 5200 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
- Caribbean Resort, 3000 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
- Yachtsman Resort, 1304 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
- Bay View Resort, 504 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
- Sandy Beach Resort, 201 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
- Captain’s Quarters, 901 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
- Landmark Resort, 1501 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
- Paradise Resort, 2201 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
- Crown Reef, 2913 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
- Myrtle Beach Resort, 5905 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
- Walmart Garden City – 545 Garden City Connector, Murrells Inlet
- Inlet Square Mall – 12125 Hwy 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet (Bus shelter at old K-Mart)
