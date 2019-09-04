Coast RTA to suspend services starting Wednesday afternoon

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coast RTA will suspend services starting Wednesday afternoon.

Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, fixed route and paratransit services will be suspended until further notice, according to Coast RTA’s website.

Coast RTA will provide evacuation services for Zone A until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Evacuation routes include:

Food Lion Little River – 3379 East Highway 9, Little River

Gator Hole Plaza – 550 N Highway 17, North Myrtle Beach

Roses North Myrtle Beach – 3500 South Highway 17, North Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Mall (formerly Colonial Mall) – 10177 N Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach

Horizon @ 77th Avenue North, 77th Ave North @ Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Caravelle/St. Clements, 7000 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Dunes Resort, 5200 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Caribbean Resort, 3000 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Yachtsman Resort, 1304 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Bay View Resort, 504 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Sandy Beach Resort, 201 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Captain’s Quarters, 901 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Landmark Resort, 1501 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Paradise Resort, 2201 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Crown Reef, 2913 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Resort, 5905 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Walmart Garden City – 545 Garden City Connector, Murrells Inlet

Inlet Square Mall – 12125 Hwy 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet (Bus shelter at old K-Mart)

