Breaking News Alert
Hurricane warning issued for Horry and Georgetown counties, Dorian’s track shifts
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
1  of  25
Closings
ALTERNATIVE CENTER FOR EDUCATION Coastal Carolina University DR. RONALD E. MCNAIR SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY, LEADERSHIP & DIGITAL COMMUNICATI Florence Darlington Technical Collage Florence School District Five Florence School District One Florence School District Two Francis Marion University GEORGETOWN COUNTY HORRY COUNTY Horry Georgetown Technical College J. PAUL TRULUCK CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL J.C. LYNCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF STEM lAKE CITY EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER SCHOOL OF ARTS LAKE CITY EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL Little Promises Learning Center MAIN STREET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF ARTS Marion County Schools OLANTA CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL Robeson Community College Robeson County Schools SCRANTON ELEMENTARY STEAM ACADEMY The Carolina Academy VIRTUS ACADEMY VIRTUS ACADEMY

Coast RTA to suspend services starting Wednesday afternoon

Grand Strand
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coast RTA will suspend services starting Wednesday afternoon.

Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, fixed route and paratransit services will be suspended until further notice, according to Coast RTA’s website.

Coast RTA will provide evacuation services for Zone A until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Evacuation routes include:

  • Food Lion Little River – 3379 East Highway 9, Little River
  • Gator Hole Plaza – 550 N Highway 17, North Myrtle Beach
  • Roses North Myrtle Beach – 3500 South Highway 17, North Myrtle Beach
  • Myrtle Beach Mall (formerly Colonial Mall) – 10177 N Kings Highway, Myrtle Beach
  • Horizon @ 77th Avenue North,  77th Ave North @ Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
  • Caravelle/St. Clements, 7000 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
  • Dunes Resort, 5200 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
  • Caribbean Resort, 3000 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
  • Yachtsman Resort, 1304 North Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
  • Bay View Resort, 504 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
  • Sandy Beach Resort, 201 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
  • Captain’s Quarters, 901 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
  • Landmark Resort, 1501 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
  • Paradise Resort, 2201 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
  • Crown Reef, 2913 South Ocean Blvd, Myrtle Beach
  • Myrtle Beach Resort, 5905 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach
  • Walmart Garden City – 545 Garden City Connector, Murrells Inlet
  • Inlet Square Mall – 12125 Hwy 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet (Bus shelter at old K-Mart)

LATEST NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: