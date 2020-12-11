Coastal Carolina board of trustees names DeCenzo president emeritus

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina University (CCU) Board of Trustees Friday named University President David DeCenzo as president emeritus.

“The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees recognizes and offers its deep appreciation to David Anthony DeCenzo for his more than 13 years of outstanding commitment and leadership to Coastal Carolina University and to the community and state in which it serves,” the resolution reads.

“Thank you for the opportunity to lead this wonderful universtiy for the past 13 and a half years,” DeCenzo said to the board. “It’s been a wonderful journey. As my presidency winds to a close, I look back on these 13-plus years with much fondness. My goal in 2007 was to transform this institution. And, while there is still much work to do, I feel confident I am leaving this university further advanced than when I assumed the presidency on May 7, 2007.”

During DeCenzo’s presidency, CCU expanded it’s program offerings from 39 undergraduate majors to 95, as well as grew enrollment to more than 10,000.

The board also approved naming one of the new residence halls at the university the David A. and Terry M. DeCenzo Residence Hall to recognize their impact on the university.

Michael T. Benson will become the next CCU president beginning Jan. 1.