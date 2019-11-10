Coastal Carolina to open new institute researching Grand Strand development

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina University is preparing to launch a new research institute focusing on Horry County and surrounding areas’ development.

The Institute for Principled Development is set to open in the spring of 2020, according to a press release from the university.

The institute is designed to provide ‘scientifically derived data and analyses to guide the local community into its best future.’

That press release says the new institute will come as an important resource as the county continues to experience a high rate of growth. It will bring together social scientists and natural scientists to research to compile data associated with growth.

“We are launching the Institute for Principled Development to bring scholars, practitioners, and policymakers together,” Robert Salvino Jr., professor of economics at CCU and the director of the Grant Center for Real Estate and Economics said. “We aim to examine factors affecting the community, such as resiliency and recovery, best practices for managing natural disasters and their aftermath, effects on housing prices, and related questions.”

The press release also said the Institute for Principled Development will be an ‘impartial and credible’ source for those wanting answers to the development issues facing the region.

