Coastal Carolina University lifts shelter in place after incident, 2 people detained

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University has lifted a shelter in place Monday after an incident near campus, but said police will remain in the area.

The university said someone ran from the scene of a crash and is being searched for in the area.

The Horry County Police Department said it is conducting an investigation off Youpon Drive near Conway. Community members may notice a law enforcement presence and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers in the area.

Police are searching for subjects who fled after a robbery, according to police. The robbery happened at about 4:50 p.m. and the subjects who fled the robbery crashed a vehicle near Highway 501 and Carolina Road, police said. The subjects then ran away.

Police said a K9 unit is on scene searching for the subjects. As of 6:45 p.m., two subjects have been detained and there is no risk to the community.

Anyone witnessing any suspicious activity is asked to call 843-915-8447.

No other information was immediately available. News13 is working to learn more about the incident.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.