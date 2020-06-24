Coastal Carolina University mandatory furlough plan approved

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University’s mandatory furlough plan has been approved by the Division of State Human Resources (DSHR), the university announced.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for many organizations and businesses, and CCU is not immune to the budgetary challenges and impacts brought on by COVID-19,” said David A. DeCenzo, Ph.D., President of Coastal Carolina University. “This has been such a hard decision to make, requiring faculty and staff and administration to take furlough days, and it weighs heavy. It is our hope that, with everyone pulling together, this step combined with other expense adjustments will make the difference needed to stabilize the budget.”

According to the university, anyone with a salary of $35,751 or more is required to take 20 unpaid work days off during the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Any employee making $33,100 or less is exempt from the furlough plan. Anyone earning a salary between that will also have to take furlough days but in a scaled amount.

Salary Mandatory Furlough Days $33,100 and below 0 $33,101 – $33,600 1 $33,601 – $34,350 5 $34,351 – $35,000 10 $35,001 – $35,750 15 $$35,751 and up 20 Source: Coastal Carolina University

Employees will be allowed to either take all furlough days consecutively or may spread them out, as long as they’re taken in full-day increments; however, employees wanting to take all furlough days consecutively will only be allowed to do it in July 2020.

Employees excluded from the mandatory furlough days besides employees making $33,100 or less are, from the letter sent to employees:

Employees in federal or other externally funded positions if the terms of the funding prohibit the employees from participating in mandatory furlough. If a position is partially funded by an external agency, the mandatory furlough may be prorated.

Employees holding H-1B Visa status are excluded from participation in a mandatory furlough pursuant to Federal law. H-1B employees can, however, participate in a voluntary furlough.

In the event of natural disaster, pandemic or declared state of emergency, additional exclusions or exceptions may be granted by the University President, if deemed necessary to preserve employee health and/or safety or the operational welfare of the University.

The University said the mandatory furloughs are necessary due to challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and a projected 15% loss in revenue due to an expected decrease in student enrollment.

The university expects to save about $7 million with the mandatory furlough program for their 1,231 employees.

Employees affected during the furlough will still receive all other benefits, including accruing leave, the university said. If a holiday falls in the furlough period, employees will be paid for the holiday.