Coastal Carolina University prepares for the Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — For the first time ever, Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina University will be the home of the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Officials told News13 this is the first time ESPN Events will host a NCAA bowl game in South Carolina. The university worked in a six year deal with ESPN Events with the help of the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.

Both groups had been working with the lead sports channel on the bringing the bowl to the area for a couple of years. It is expected to generate about $1 million to the Grand Strand.

Executive Director of Myrtle Beach Bowl, Rachel Quigley, hopes the game will also bring a bit of excitement. “I’m super excited to have this new event here in Myrtle Beach,” Quigley told News13.

“And although we’ll have a limited number of fans this year we hope that they’ll come out and be safe and enjoy the event,” she said.

Masks and social distancing will be required and there will be a limited amount of tickets available for safety purposes.

CCU football will not play in the bowl. Appalachian State will take on North Texas, Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m.