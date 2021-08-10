Coastal Carolina University student 1 of 6 killed in Alaska plane crash, report says

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Coastal Carolina University student was one of six people killed in a plane crash in Alaska last week, according to a report from 11Alive in Atlanta.

Rachel McArthur, 20, of Woodstock, Georgia, was one of the six people on a sightseeing plane that crashed last week. A family member told 11Alive that she was a student at Coastal Carolina University. She was also an intern with the Roswell Police Department in Georgia, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The plane she was on was returning to Ketchikan on Thursday from a tour of Misty Fjords National Monument when it crashed.

The plane carried five passengers and the pilot. The Alaska State Troopers identified the pilot as Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, of Cle Elum, Washington.

Troopers identified the passengers as Mark Henderson, 69, and Jacquelyn Komplin, 60, both of Napa, California; Andrea McArthur, 55, and Rachel McArthur, 20, both of Woodstock; and Janet Kroll, 77, of Mount Prospect, Illinois.

The troopers reported Saturday that the bodies had been recovered.

News13 has reached out to Coastal Carolina University for a statement and we are waiting to hear back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.