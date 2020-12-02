Coastal Carolina University to hold application drive-thru week

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University will hold an application drive-thru week next week, the university said in a press release.

The drive-thru week will be a time for counselors to help the students apply since they can’t visit schools due to COVID-19.

The event will be Dec. 7-10 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Students who apply at the event will have the $45 application fee waived, the university said. Students will be able to park their cars and a member of the administrations office will assist with the application process.

The event will be in Lot GG at the corner of Hwy 501 and University Boulevard, the university said. Students and parents will be required to wear masks.

“Due to COVID-19, we recognize that this year’s college application cycle has presented challenges for many students,” said Amanda Craddock, CCU’s associate provost for enrollment management. “Since the admissions counselors cannot physically visit students in their schools to assist them in completing their CCU application, we are hosting the drive-thru event to offer the same type of help.”

Students are encouraged to bring a laptop or digital device along with their high school or college transcripts. Internet service will be provided.

Students can visit the Coastal Carolina University website to register.