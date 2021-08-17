Coastal Carolina University to require masks indoors on campus

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to require masks indoors on campus, regardless of vaccination status.

In an emergency meeting Tuesday night, the Board of Trustees made the decision after the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled earlier Tuesday that public universities were allowed to require masks. Fourteen of the 17 trustees were present at the meeting, according to President Michael Benson.

Masks will not have to be worn in private offices, assigned dorms and apartments, or while eating or drinking.

During discussion, George Mullen asked for a time limit to be set on the mandate to be re-evaluated after that time, similar to what Clemson did. Trustees discussed and set a four-week limit on the mandate, which can be revisited after that time.

Francis Marion University also decided Tuesday night require masks on campus after the ruling. The University of South Carolina and Clemson University will also require masks.

The Supreme Court said the higher education budget provision does not prohibit universal mask mandates but instead only prevents discrimination against unvaccinated students

The justices compared Proviso 117.190 to Proviso 1.108 — which bans school districts from requiring masks — noting that 1.108 is clear in banning mask requirements, while 117.190 was worded differently, stating it was not intended to prohibit mask mandates at colleges.

Proviso 117.190 states: “A public institution of higher learning, including a technical college, may not use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students have received the COVID-19 vaccination in order to be present at the institution’s facilities without being required to wear a facemask.”

The fall semester at Coastal Carolina University begins Wednesday.

