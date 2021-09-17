Coastal Carolina University trustees extend mask mandate

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University’s indoor mask mandate will continue following an announcement Friday from the university’s board of trustees.

The decision, made during a special meeting, applies to all spaces on campus except for private offices and assigned residential rooms, suites and apartments. A mask is not required while eating.

A vote was not required to continue the mandate.

The university saw 62 new positive cases in students from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15, according to CCU’s COVID-19 dashboard. During the same time, there were six new employee cases. The university has had 399 positive cases this semester.