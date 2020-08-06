Coastal Carolina University will hold Summer 2020 virtual graduation Friday

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University will hold its Summer 2020 virtual graduation ceremony Friday.

The ceremony will be at 6:00 p.m. and livestreamed on the Coastal Carolina University YouTube channel.

“Coastal Carolina looks forward to recognizing its newest graduates during our second-ever virtual commencement ceremony,” President David A. DeCenzo said. “While I know this format may not be optimal, it does allow us and each graduate’s family and friends to safely celebrate this milestone achievement together. Our goal remains to offer our graduates the opportunity to return to campus for in-person recognition in the near future.”

According to the university, nearly 400 students are eligible to participate in the virtual ceremony.

Plans for in-person recognition for both spring and summer graduates will be announced at a later date when public health guidelines allow.