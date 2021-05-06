Coastal Carolina University won’t see tuition increase

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Tuition will remain the same for the upcoming academic year, the Coastal Carolina University Board of Trustees decided Thursday.

Fees, housing, board and meal plan rates will also stay the same.

The Conway university has also allocated $300,000 in CARES Act funding to incentivize students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The allocation is not expected to impact CCU’s budget.

Tuition for the 2021-22 academic year is $5,820 for in-state undergraduate students, and $13,697 per semester for out-of-state undergraduate students. Tuition and fees for graduate students varies by program.

The university has also seen a 9.8% increase in first-year student applications for the fall, with a total of 15,131 applications. The number of international students applying has nearly doubled from 61 last year to 121 for the upcoming year.

The university saw 14,822 applications for the fall 2019 semester, and 13,782 for fall 2020.