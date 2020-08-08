Coastal Grand Mall takes safety precautions ahead of tax-free weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Tax-free weekend takes place Aug. 7-9 this year and Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach is taking safety precautions with the potential for many shoppers.

“Following with the City of Myrtle Beach ordinances as well as the CDC guidelines, we put in place all of the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe,” said Jessica Kirkman, the marketing director for Coastal Grand Mall.

Kirkman added, “we have increased our sanitary efforts by increasing cleaning on standard touch-points, we have required all customers to come in and wear a mask, as well as the stores have limited their occupancy numbers.”

Kirkman said the mall added these safety precautions to ensure customers are safe while enjoying the weekend.

“Just to prepare for the tax-free weekend, each individual retailer has got great deals going on in conjunction with the tax-free weekend so now is a great time to take advantage of those deals and get those supplies that you would need for school or just every day,” said Kirkman.

Retailers like JCPenney’s are ready for shoppers to take advantage of their deals. Their stores in South Carolina are having a Mystery Sale where shoppers can get an additional 30, 40, or 50 percent off of their purchase.

“I think it’s certainly going to bring a lift in sales for us, just because it’s rather slow,” said Mary Hughey, general manager at JCPenney’s Coastal Grand Mall location. “We had a really strong reopening and as the cases increased, our sales traffic has decreased.”

They’re also offering $10 kids haircuts in JCPenney salons. For a full list of JCPenney’s deals, click here.

Hughey also said they have curbside pickup available for those who wish not to shop in-store.

“Face masks are required for our customers, our associates have been wearing them since we reopened in May, we have the red lines on the floor for the social distancing, we have sneeze guards at all the available registers to protect the associate as well as the customer, we have hand sanitizer for customers as well as the associate,” added Hughey.

One customer said he’s glad the mall has added the safety precautions.

“I think it’s very good because I mean you don’t want anyone to catch the coronavirus,” Dealante Moore said. “I already had somebody in my family catch it so I know how devastating it can be so I’m glad these security measures are in place.”

Moore said he was waiting for this weekend to buy shoes without having to pay the tax. Footwear, clothing, school supplies are just some of the exempt from the sales tax.

“We want everyone to know that the mall is safe and it’s clean and we want you guys to come out and shop with us,” said Kirkman.