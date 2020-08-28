Boat crash in Little River area, no major injuries reported

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – Multiple agencies responded to a boat crash near the “South Jetty” in the Little River area Friday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue tells News13 that the department received the call just after 3:30 p.m. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) also says it has officers assisting the U.S. Coast Guard at the scene of the crash in the vicinity of the Little River jetties.

SCDNR says five people were involved in the crash but all are accounted for and safe with no major injuries reported. It’s not clear how many boats were involved or what led to the crash.

