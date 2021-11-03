Comments on Carolina Bays Parkway Extension due by Monday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Monday is the deadline for public comments on a proposed highway improvement project in Horry County and Brunswick County, North Carolina.

The project, known as the Carolina Bays Parkway Extension, includes several miles of Highway 31 from Little River northeast to Highway 17 in Brunswick County. It covers roughly 20 miles, including about five miles in Horry County.

The project is expected to involve the construction of a multi-lane expressway and might involve existing roadways. An overview on the North Carolina Department of Transportation website says “the primary purpose of the project is to improve the transportation network in the study area by enhancing traffic flow and connectivity for traffic moving in and through the area.”

It would improve traffic flow for those seeking to bypass congestion within the areas of Calabash in North Carolina as well as Little River and the Grand Strand areas in South Carolina.

More details and information about submitting feedback is available on the NCDOT website.