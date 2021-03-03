Commission re-opens filing for Coastal Carolina University at-large board seat

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The College and University Trustee Screening Commission is re-opening the filing period for the at-large board seat for Coastal Carolina University.

The commission will accept letters of intent between Thursday at 9 a.m. and Wednesday at noon, according to the commission.

Letters of intent must be hand delivered to Senator Harvey S Peeler, Jr., Chairman, College and University Trustee Screening Commission, 213 Gressette Building, Columbia, South Carolina 29201. Letters of intent must also contain the name, home address, telephone number and email address for the candidate.

Anyone with questions should direct them to Martha Casto or Julie Price at 803-212-6403.

Anyone dropping off a letter at the office must call the phone number ahead of time and wear face masks when inside the building.