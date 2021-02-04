Community Appearance Board approves new shopping center with Dairy Queen in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s Community Appearance Board (CAB) Thursday approved a new shopping center in Myrtle Beach, which will include a Dairy Queen.

The new shopping center was approved for North Kings Highway near 27th Avenue North. The shopping center will include a Dairy Queen and space for a few other small shops. The Dairy Queen will be a few feet from Coastal Creamery, another ice cream shop.

Renderings of the 6,240 square foot shopping center were provided to News13 from the City of Myrtle Beach. Tom Miller with Miller Design Services presented the renderings at the meeting.

Courtesy: Miller Design Services, provided by the City of Myrtle Beach

Courtesy: Miller Design Services, provided by the City of Myrtle Beach

Courtesy: Miller Design Services, provided by the City of Myrtle Beach

Courtesy: Miller Design Services, provided by the City of Myrtle Beach

Courtesy: Miller Design Services, provided by the City of Myrtle Beach

CAB previously requested minor changes to the landscaping to improve the look of the drive-thru area. Those changes were made and the project was approved.

The project does not need to go to city council.