Community attends prayer service on anniversary of Gannon Stauch’s disappearance

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — The Loris community held a prayer service for the anniversary of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch’s death.

The service was held at Crossway Church in Loris. Gannon attended the church when he was younger.

“I was glad to know him for the short years I got to know him and spend time with him, said Kimber Soles, Gannon’s babysitter. “He changed my life. He showed me what God was truly about.”

Gannon’s step-mom, Letecia Stauch, was the one who reported Gannon’s disappearance. She is now charged with first-degree murder and eight other charges.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin March 11.