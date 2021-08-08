Community forum on South Carolina’s new open-carry law set Aug. 12 at Myrtle Beach church

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A community forum to discuss South Carolina’s new open-carry law for handguns will be Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Beach Church in Myrtle Beach.

The forum held by members of the 15th Judicial Circuit of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Network is set for 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 557 George Bishop Parkway. The 15th circuit includes Horry and Georgetown counties.

During the forum, officials will explain the new law and the public will be invited to ask questions. All COVID-19 mitigating practices will be followed.

The new legislation will go into effect on Aug. 15.