Community members say ‘thank you’ to Tidelands Health front-line workers

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Healthcare workers got a special surprise Tuesday night as they walked in and out of work at Tidelands Health Waccamaw Hospital.

Workers coming and going saw cheers of thank yous, signs with words of encouragement and a table full of snacks. It was organized by two local churches.

“We know our healthcare workers are going into a new phase again and we just wanted them to know they’re not forgotten,” said Ginny Williams, an organizer with Pawleys Island Community Church.

The sight even brought some to tears.

“I’m completely overwhelmed,” said Nancy Troyan, a nurse at Tidelands Health. “I just can’t believe how beautiful this is to come into work. I’m tired but that kind of rejuvenated me.”

Organizers said they wanted to hold this now because COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 3,631 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the state.

“It’s a scary time,” Troyan said. “It’s a scary time for everyone. I feel like I’m doing my part but sometimes I feel like it’s not enough because this is a scary, scary time.”

Tidelands Health officials said vaccine demand grew by 300% last week so they moved their vaccine clinic to a larger location. Troyan’s advice is to get vaccinated.

“Take the vaccine because people are dying from this. They’re dying,” she said.