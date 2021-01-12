Community reacts to 3rd deadly crash involving law enforcement this year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The community is reacting to the third deadly crash involving a law enforcement officer this year.

An Horry County officer was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Hwy 22 near Hwy 17 in Horry County. The officer’s identity has not been released.

North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon William Best was killed in a crash New Year’s Day and Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jonathan David Price was killed in a crash Wednesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the officers family and the Horry County Police Department,” Myrtle Beach police tweeted.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the officers family and the Horry County Police Department. https://t.co/N8oolM4KGv — Myrtle Beach Police (@MBPDSC) January 12, 2021

“Another tragic loss,” the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety shared on Facebook. “Our thought and prayers will be with the family and Horry County Police Department. We will be here for you like you are were [sic] for us a few short days ago.”

“Our prayers go out to the family and co-workers of the fallen Horry County Police Officer killed in the line of duty this evening,” Pawleys Island police said.