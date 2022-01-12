Family, friends of fallen Horry County police officer on anniversary of death

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Family, friends, and fellow Horry County police officers honored LCpl. Melton “Fox” Gore Wednesday, one year after his passing.

Gore served with the Horry County Police Department for over 20 years.

“The day that we lost ‘Fox,’ we were on the phone, he had went over to Conway to put in for three more years and he said, ‘Imma’ do three more years and imma’ come home,” said Milton Gore, “Fox’s” twin brother.

Gore was killed in the line of duty after being hit by an SUV while removing debris from the roadway. He was 57 years old.

“It will always affect me and the men and women of the Horry County Police Department, and this community. We grieve with you. We will always remember him,” said Chief Joseph Hill with the Horry County Police Department.

Gore leaves behind 12 brothers and sisters, a wife, and a son. 13-year-old Londen Gore remembers lessons from dad.

“He always wanted me to be like a strong man,” Londen Gore said. He plans on carrying his father’s legacy one day at a time.

“He always told me, if he wasn’t here he would teach me how to learn through life,” Londen Gore said.

“The best thing that we can do is continue to keep him in our memory and try to follow his example by helping others and doing some of the things he did,” Milton Gore said.

The Myrtle Beach Skywheel was lit up with blue lights in memory of “Fox”.

The town of Atlantic Beach planned to have a ceremony honoring him this weekend but it was postponed due to weather.