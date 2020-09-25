VIDEO: Confirmed tornado touches down in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A confirmed tornado touched down in Myrtle Beach Friday afternoon.

The tornado touched down around the Ocean Forest and Long Bay area. The area was not under a tornado warning.

Courtesy: Jessica Fipps

There is also some rotation in the area of Water Tower Road near Star Bluff Crossroads.

There are no confirmed reports of damage in the area. News13 has a crew checking out the area. We are working to get more information from the National Weather Service.

Social media reports began coming in around 3:24 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A viewer sent video from 75th Ave. North showing a water spout coming ashore.

Some cells in the Pee Dee are also seeing some rotation.

There is a tornado warning for Chesterfield County just outside of the News13 viewing area until 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated. Refresh for updates.

