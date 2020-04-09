‘Congratulations and enjoy this special time together’: Surfside Beach Police Dept. family grows by 2

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Surfside Beach Police Department family has grown by two new additions.

“Here we grow again! The Surfside Beach Police Department’s family has grown by two,” the department says in a Facebook post. “We want to congratulate members of our family on the arrival new members of their family.”

Lieutenant Williams and his wife, Amy, welcomed baby Connor this week.

“Baby boy Connor was born weighing 7lbs 8oz. and is doing great,” the department says.

Police officer Danielle Ehmer and her husband, Corey, welcomed baby Ariella this week too, who weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz.

“Congratulations and enjoy this special time together,” the department also says in their post.

