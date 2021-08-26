Congressman Tom Rice calls for Biden to resign after Kabul bombings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Congressman Tom Rice is calling for President Biden to resign after at least 12 U.S. servicemembers were killed in bombings outside of the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

“Well Joe, you’ve proven yourself incapable of handling your job as Commander in Chief,” Rice said in a statement. “You ignored your advisors, rushed this haphazard withdrawal without appropriate conditions and before evacuating our citizens and friends. Your ineptitude has now cost at least 12 American lives.”

“Do the American people a favor. Resign and turn the job over to someone who can handle it,” Rice continued.

Rice called the news “devastating” and offered prayers to anyone injured, the troops, and anyone in harm’s way.

Rice was one of 10 republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.