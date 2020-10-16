Construction almost complete on new Myrtle Beach VA Medical center

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Construction on the new Myrtle Beach VA outpatient Medical Center is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Rich Mahon, Facilities Planner at Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, anticipates that Veterans will be able to use the services by late February or early March.

“We’re coming to the end of construction which is a great thing,” Mahon said. “We’re very excited to expand our clinical services to the veterans in Myrtle Beach and the Horry county area.”

Mahon said there’s a great need for a facility like this in Horry County.

“We know that Horry County and the surrounding counties continue to grow, all of our projections show that Veteran enrollment and veterans will increase their care to the VA up in the Horry County area so that’s why this new clinic location is very important to us,” Mahon said.

“We’re more than tripling the size of our current square feet up there, this new clinic will be over 80,000 square feet and we’re drastically expanding our clinical services to better serve the veterans in that area.”

George Bontya, a United States Air Force Veteran, said the two VA clinic locations in Myrtle Beach can’t handle the over 13,000 veterans in Myrtle Beach that currently use VA services.

“You don’t have the equipment here, you don’t have the facilities here so they make you go down to Charleston for a lot of different tests or they try and get you to a local doctor here but that sometimes, that could be a real pain in the neck,” Bontya said.

Mahon said the new clinic will have all of that including MRI machines, a cat scanner, and more doctors so veterans won’t have to travel far.

“So if we have all the facilities in one stop shop, I think that would work out really well,” Bontya said.