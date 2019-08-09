Construction company plans to purchase building in downtown Myrtle Beach, first new business for Arts & Innovation District

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A construction company has announced plans to purchase a building in downtown Myrtle Beach and be the first new business for the city’s Arts and Innovation District.

Mashburn Construction Company plans to purchase the building at 807 North Kings Highway to house their Myrtle Beach operations, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach City Government. Mashburn Construction Company has offices in Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville.

Myrtle Beach City Council will consider the sale at Tuesday’s meeting, the post said. The building is 2,500 square-feet and is on the south end of Nance Plaza.

“The company hopes to restore the Kings Highway site using historic tax credits that will be available once the area is officially recognized as part of the National Historic Register in September,” the post also said. “The building purchase by Mashburn Construction Company and planned restoration of the property will help preserve the historic character of the district. It also will increase traffic and visibility for other nearby businesses.”

“City council is pleased that Mashburn Construction shares our vision for a restored and revitalized downtown Myrtle Beach,” said Mayor Brenda Bethune. “This is the first private-sector investment in the Arts & Innovation District since the new Downtown Master Plan was approved. It’s a clear sign of a bright future for this area, which is included in one of Myrtle Beach’s two federally-designated Opportunity Zones.”

“Our history in Myrtle Beach is significant, dating back to the early 1990s with the construction of Medieval Times,” Paul Mashburn, CEO of Mashburn Construction, said. “We look forward to continuing our mission of ‘building better communities’ and having a positive impact on the city and surrounding areas.”

In March, News13 reported that Myrtle Beach City Council had approved its Downtown Master Plan. The city hired consulting firm Benchmark to put the plan together, which took six months and cost $90,000.

