Construction company to be one of first set to move to Arts and Innovation district in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach is welcoming the first new business to the Arts and Innovation district since the Downtown Redevelopment Master Plan was approved earlier this year.

Mashburn Construction purchased the property at 807 Kings Highway to use as a new office for the company.

The business plans to restore the building using historic tax credits once they become available when the area officially becomes a part of the National Historic Register in September 2019.

Mashburn Construction has offices in Charleston, Greenville and Columbia, and has experience restoring historic buildings.

The company’s main goal is to help draw more people to downtown Myrtle Beach.

“Putting feet on the street is what is important in an area like this, so hopefully we’ll see restaurants and some bars and things like that come down there as well,” Lee Mashburn, President of Mashburn Construction said.

The city sold the property “as-is” for $159,000.