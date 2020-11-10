Construction to begin on long-awaiting $26M emergency ops center for Horry County

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Construction will begin next week on the long-awaited emergency operations center for Horry County.

County officials have said the current Emergency Operations and Communications Center was not designed to handle earthquakes and hurricanes above a category two. During Hurricane Matthew, the county discovered it was too small; people were forced to sleep in the halls during the 2016 storm.

The current emergency operations center is in the M.L. Brown building, but Horry County leaders have said it’s outdated, needs new technology, and this area floods every time there’s significant rain.

The new building will be much larger and will be able to withstand winds up to 150 MPH. It would also be able to sustain itself for weeks in the event of an emergency.

The project was expected to cost about $26 million, however, the majority of that cost was expected to be covered through a bond.

The center is being built on land across from J. Reuben Long, which the county already owned.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the site at 2 p.m. on Thursday.