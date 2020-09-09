Contract awarded for Surfside Beach Pier construction

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new contract for the Surfside Beach Pier was awarded Tuesday night, according to Mayor Bob Hellyer.

According to Hellyer, the contract was awarded to Consensus Construction in a 7-0 vote.

The contract was previously awarded to Orion Marine Construction in July, but in August, the vote was rescinded because the original bid “was not properly advertised as mandated by ordinance,” Hellyer said.

Hellyer and other council members filed a lawsuit in July against other council members, alleging the Freedom of Information Act was violated in the process.

The Surfside Beach Pier was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.